SIBLINGS ROBBED, FORCED TO PERFORM SEX ACTS ON EACH OTHER





In a shocking incident, two siblings were reportedly robbed of their valuables which included cash and clothes, before they were forced to perform sexual acts on each other.





Last week on Sunday Pretty Moyo (29) and Shelton Moyo (23) both of North End suburb in Bulawayo boarded a silver grey Honda Fit which had three male occupants including the driver from the city centre to North End suburb.





According to a source close to police investigations, when they reached Connaught Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street the driver of the vehicle abruptly stopped the car.





“He quickly took out an Okapi knife and placed it on Shelton’s neck and ordered him to surrender his Samsung cellphone. His accomplice searched him and took $50,” said the source.





But they were not done yet as they grabbed Pretty by her neck and squeezed it.





“While she was wriggling in agony one of the accused sternly ordered her to surrender her bag which contained four skirts, four underwear and US$90,” said the source.





The source said they were then driven to a bushy area where they were ordered to undress and perform sexual acts on each other.





“They forced them to perform sexual acts on each other before they drove away in high speed,” said the source.





Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident: “I can confirm that there are two siblings who were robbed of their belongings and cash before they were dumped in a bushy area. We have received several reports that there is silver grey Honda Fit crew that is targeting mostly motorists in the city’s business district.”





She urged members of the public to board public transport vehicles and avoid boarding pirate taxis. Cases of such incidents have become rife in the city, last week two domestic workers from Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb were allegedly robbed of groceries and money by a pirate taxi crew.





The incident occurred on Saturday at about 5AM as Ruth Ruhwaya (49), a maid and Shepard Mathe (40) a gardener employed in the same house were commuting to town from their employer’s home. Ruhwaya was robbed of 6kgs of sugar, 6kg rice, and four litres of cooking oil and soap.



