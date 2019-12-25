SECURITY GUARD ROBS WOMAN OF US$18 600 AT GUNPOINT





A SECURITY guard allegedly ganged up with four accomplices, who are still at large, and raided a flat in Bulawayo’s central business district before robbing a female occupant of US$18 600, three cellphones and laptop at gunpoint.





Zakhele Ndlovu (36) of Pumula South suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu facing charges of armed robbery and possession of stolen property.





He was remanded to January 7. The accused person was part of a gang of five robbers who were armed with a pistol, an axe and machetes when they pounced on the complainant. They allegedly tied up her hands with a belt, gagged her using her bra and covered her face with a towel before robbing her of her money and other valuables.





Ndlovu was arrested after he was found in possession of one of the stolen cellphones.





Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on the night of November 30, the complainant was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by the sound of the door being opened.





She was confronted by five armed robbers, three of whom were armed with machetes, one with an axe and the other one was holding a pistol. “Ndlovu and his accomplices tied the complainant’s hands with a belt of her dress, gagged her using her bra and covered her face with a towel,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that the accused person and his accomplices ransacked the bedroom and found a cash box which was hidden under the bed. The gang allegedly destroyed the cash box and stole US$18 600.





On their way out, Ndlovu and his accomplices took the woman’s Mobicell cellphone, Samsung S8, an iPhone XS Max and an Asus laptop and fled





On December 5, police received a tip off that Ndlovu was in possession of the stolen Mobicell cellphone. They tracked him down and found him at his workplace in Suburbs.





He was in possession of the stolen cellphone, which the complainant managed to positively identify leading to his arrest.





The total value stolen is US$20 350 and only US$50 worth of goods was recovered. Ndlovu through his lawyers Ncube Attorneys, has since filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.





In his bail statement, Ndlovu is denying the charges, saying he was not at the scene of the crime.





He said he bought the stolen cellphone from a desperate man who was selling it in order to raise money for bus fare.





Ndlovu argued that there were no compelling reasons warranting his continued detention.





“The accused submits that his release on bail will not prejudice the specific or even broad interests of justice,” said Ndlovu’s lawyers.





Ndlovu said he was a good candidate for bail and contended that if released on bail, he would not abscond since he had no travel documents.





He offered to pay $200 bail and to reside at his given address as well as reporting twice a week at Pumula Police Station until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions.



