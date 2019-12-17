POWER CUT HITS MARRY CHIWENGA HEARING





A power outage, attributed to a Zesa fault, yesterday delayed the initial appearance of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa at Harare Magistrate’s Court.







The court session could not proceed without power. The matter had been provisionally set for 9am but only started at 11:30 am.





Marry, who is facing an attempted murder charge against the Vice President, money laundering and externalisation charges was set to appear in a specialised anti-corruption court that has recorders that electronically record all proceedings, hence the need for electricity.





The generator that was expected to provide alternative power to the court went ablaze after several attempts to switch it on while ZESA technicians fixed the problem. H Metro



