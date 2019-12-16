PICS : MBEKI MEETS ED AND CHAMISA





Former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, is willing to assist Zimbabwe in resolving the challenges that the country is facing and has commended the policies adopted by Government so far.





He met with President Mnangagwa for over two-hours at State House in Harare yesterday.





He also met the MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa and is also expected to pay his condolences to Mrs Grace Mugabe, the wife of the late founding President of the country, Cde Robert Mugabe.





Mr Mbeki is not new to assisting Zimbabwe and brokered talks between Zanu-PF and the MDC parties that led to the formation of the Inclusive Government in 2009.





Speaking to journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa, Mr Mbeki said Sadc countries had an obligation to assist each other.





“We all have a responsibility to help one another to the extent that we can do anything we can do to assist brethren, the Government and the country,” he said.





“So the reason we spent this amount of time (in the meeting) as I have said, is because I haven’t seen the President in Harare as President of the Republic, so there was a lot of ground to cover.





“But I am very glad indeed with what the President and the country are doing to respond to the challenges, and I think it’s very important that the region comes behind the President and the country because the challenges of Zimbabwe are our challenges.”





Mr Mbeki added that Sadc should follow up on its resolution calling for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.





“Here for instance, the President was telling me about the decision taken by Sadc on the sanctions matter. It’s an important decision and of course the region should make a follow up with countries like the United States so that we act on this issue. So this is part of what we were reflecting about,” he said.





The former South African President also said it was important for political parties to respect the will of the people in electoral processes adding any grievances should be dealt with through the legal route.



