NO TWO TERMS FOR ED

ZANU PF’s attempts to tinker with the Constitution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s eligibility to run for office beyond two terms faces a legal hurdle because any changes would not benefit him unless a referendum is held.







The ruling party’s secretary for administration Obert Mpofu recently said Zanu PF would use its two-thirds majority in Parliament to extend the presidential term limit beyond the current two terms mandated by the Constitution.





Legal think-tank, Veritas, said while Parliament could extend the current two terms by amending the Constitution, this would not benefit Mnangagwa, but his successors unless there was a referendum.





Veritas said while section 91(2) is not part of the Declaration of Rights nor does it fall within Chapter 16 of the Constitution, it can be amended by a two-thirds majority of both Houses of Parliament to remove the presidential term-limits.





“There is a catch, however. Section 328(7) of the Constitution provides that an amendment to a term-limit provision — and section 91(2) is a term-limit provision — which has the effect of extending the length of time that a person can hold a public office such as the presidency does not apply to anyone who held that office, or an equivalent office, before the amendment. This means that even if two-thirds of the members of Parliament were to pass a Bill extending or revoking the term limits imposed by section 91(2) of the Constitution, the Bill would not permit President Mnangagwa to stand for a third term in office,” Veritas said in its submission.





Section 328(7) is part of the declaration of human rights and can only be amended through a referendum and a two-thirds majority in Parliament.





“The only way to permit him to stand for a third term would be to repeal section 328(7), but this would require a national referendum in addition to a two-thirds majority in Parliament,” Veritas added.





MDC deputy organising secretary and Highfield legislator Happymore Chidziva said it was clear that Zanu PF was after bastardising the Constitution.



