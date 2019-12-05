MUM KILLS DAUGHTER OVER $7





A 34-YEAR-OLD Mberengwa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly fatally assaulted her daughter for failing to surrender the $7 she had received from a customer.





Lydia Chenyika of Dunning Farm in Mberengwa allegedly struck her daughter, Memory Shumba (15) on the head with the wooden handle of an axe after the teenager failed to account for the $7 she had received from one of their customers following an undisclosed business transaction.





Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying Chenyika was assisting law enforcement agents with investigations.





“Police in Mberengwa are investigating a case of murder, (in which) a 34-year-old woman allegedly killed her 15-year-old daughter over $7,” Mukwende said.





“On Monday, November 27, at around 1600 hours, the now deceased, Memory Shumba of Dunning Farm in Mberengwa received $7 which she later failed to tender to her mother.”





Mukwende said the following day, Chenyika discovered that a customer had paid some money to her daughter who, however, failed to surrender it to her.









Chenyika confronted her daughter over the matter before dragging her to a disused room where she assaulted her with sticks.





“Accused then took the wooden handle of an axe and struck her daughter once on the head, causing her to bleed profusely,” she said.





“She (accused) went on to strike deceased all over the body using a strope, but deceased managed to escape.”





Later on the same day, Memory’s body was discovered by passersby in a bush about 100 metres from the homestead.



