MUKOROKOZA KILLS LOVER, STASHES BODY IN HUT





IN a bizarre incident an artisanal miner from Shurugwi allegedly killed his girlfriend, wrapped the body in a white cloth and stashed it in a kitchen hut.





Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred last week on Monday when an artisanal miner only identified as Sibanda killed his girlfriend Nhamo Marara (40) and went on to wrap her body with a white cloth.





“Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Plot 11 Beacon Kopje, Shurugwi where a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her hut.

“It is alleged that prior to the incident, the man and his girlfriend Nhamo Marara, were last seen together on Friday going to Johanne Masowe Church,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said the following day Sibanda was seen by the plot owner, Mr Kidwell Muchimwe carrying a bag and a sack, leaving the house.





“Muchimwe asked Sibanda about Nhamo’s whereabouts and he said she had gone to Nhema Base Mill to process her gold ore,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said Marara’s body was discovered the following day by a neighbour, Tariro Mbenjani who had visited her intending to pay back her money.





“On 8 December, Mbenjani visited Marara intending to give her money which she owed her. Upon arrival she was greeted by an unpleasant smell coming from the hut and some flies on the door and she informed Mr Muchimwe.





“They went together to the hut and looked inside through a small window and saw the body wrapped in a white cloth. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.





“They found the body wrapped with a white cloth lying on the floor in a state of decomposition. The body was ferried to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem,” she said.



