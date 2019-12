MUGABE'S POMONA FARM INVADED

Suspected Zanu PF supporters yesterday invaded a farm belonging to former president Robert Mugabe on the outskirts of Harare.

The rowdy invaders, including a man who was armed with a gun arrived at Pomona Farm near the Pomona army barracks late in the afternoon.

They set up barricades at the farm entrance where they searched cars and people who were getting in or out of the farm.

Workers at the farm said the invades, some that were wearing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2018 election campaign t-shirts, started trooping in at around 3pm.

At around 8:30pm the invaders had started a fire at the gate and were blocking access to the farm.

The armed man searched the car used by our news crew.