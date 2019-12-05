MUGABE'S NEPHEW SACKED





The late former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Albert has been fired as Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) board chairperson.





He was replaced by board member and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority boss, Gift Machengete in an acting capacity.





According to a reliable source, Mugabe was fired last month on allegations of abuse of office dating back to the days when he was the Zinara chairperson, amid allegations that he was linked to the G40 faction in Zanu PF.





In an interview on the sidelines of Remembrance Day commemorations in Chivhu, Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed that Mugabe was no longer TSCZ chairperson, claiming he resigned on his own.





“It is true, we now have a new board chairperson in an acting capacity. I also confirm that he (Mugabe) resigned recently,” Matiza said.





NewsDay was also reliably informed that government refused to renew the employment contract of former TSCZ managing director Obio Chinyere with the search for a new boss now on.





Meanwhile, Machengete said during the festive season, 20 teams, including police officers, have been set up to do educational awareness across the country.



