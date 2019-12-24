MOHADI BREAKS DOWN





Vice-President Kembo Mohadi broke down yesterday during the burial of his nephew Abel Muleya (49), the sixth member in the Mohadi clan to be buried at their Mtetengwe shrine this year.





Some senior women in the family had to spend much of the time consoling the VP. Muleya died at his home in Beitbridge on Friday afternoon and is survived by two children.





Addressing more than 500 mourners, VP Mohadi said it was sad that he was one of the surviving elders who has buried most family members after the death of his father a few years ago.





He said it was important for Zimbabweans to embrace family unity which is the foundation of a peaceful and coherent society. “It is sad that we are gathered here again a few weeks after burying my other nephew Oliver Muleya,” said the VP.





“The man we are all gathered to bid farewell here is my late brother Makamba’s eldest son.





“He just collapsed and died the way my late father passed on. We have been terribly hit this time around. We have lost six members of the family this year alone. To the remaining members let’s be strong and have faith in our Lord. It’s his time. What he has given he has taken”.





VP Mohadi also expressed grief over the burial of his youngest brother Steven who was buried in his absence while he was in hospital nursing injuries sustained at the White City bombing in June last year.





Speaker after speaker spoke of the late Muleya as a hardworking man and a leader.



