MISS ZIM TOURISM MODELS IN BUS ACCIDENT





SEVEN out of the 19 models who are in boot camp preparing for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national finals slated for Montclair Hotel this Saturday have been injured in a bus accident that occurred in Vumba this evening.





The models were on their way to Eden Lodge where they were scheduled to sleep.Three ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, near Leopard Rock.





They were scheduled to proceed to Chimanimani to visit Cyclone Idai affected areas but could not proceed due to bad weather.





Businessman and politician, Isau Mupfumi, who has been one of the sponsors to the event after offering his newly-acquired bus to ferry the models in Mutare Central Business District said the situation was unfortunate.





“Its a sad development and we wish the models quick recovery,” he said. The pageant has since been postponed.



