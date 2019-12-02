MILLION DOLLAR HOUSE GUTTED BY FIRE





A Kwekwe was left homeless after their family house was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.





The Moyce family of number 9 Grey Street Glenwood Kwekwe was left stranded without food, clothing or property after their house, worth a million dollars was destroyed by fire. They only retrieved two bibles still intact out of the ashes.





Speaking to H-Metro, Vincent Moyce who witnessed the fire right from the start, narrated the tragedy which befell his family.





“It was on Tuesday night and there was no electricity so we were preparing to go to bed using candle as our source of light at around 11pm, so my kids were in the bedroom using candles and I was out of the bedroom helping one of my kids who was not feeling well.





“One of the kids who was in the bedroom then alerted me about the fire in the bedroom so I rushed in there and found the mattress and the curtain burning I tried to put off the fire on the mattress but my efforts were in vain as the ceiling of the house also caught fire.





“I awakened everyone in the house because the situation was getting out of hand; things started to explode in the house and sounded like gunshots such that our neighbours thought that someone was firing gunshots.





“We connected the hosepipe and tried to put off the fire whilst our neighbors also tried to get in touch with fire brigade which arrived late because the fire had already destroyed our property,” said Moyce.





Vincent’s brother Thomas Moyce who is still coming to terms with what happened appealed for help from well-wishers in cash or kind to rebuild their house and clothe the children since everything was burnt to ashes.





“The tragedy has been a huge setback on us because we lost some things of sentimental value which we cannot recover because everything was burnt; our property was burnt we did not retrieve anything except two bibles.





“We are kindly appealing to well wishers to help us with building materials so that we can rebuild our house because right now we are homeless.





“We need clothes, food, blankets and every basic commodity that is needed for a person to live because we just came out of the house empty handed,” said Thomas.



