MDC MPs TAKE MUDENDA TO COURT

“The reasons for the walk-out, among others, were as follows: First applicant and its members contest the fact that the President of Zimbabwe was properly duly elected to the office of the President. First applicant thus contests the President’s legitimacy. Applicants were also demonstrating against the country’s economic meltdown, which the President is not addressing. These include the ever-rising cost of basic commodities such as bread, mealie-meal, cooking oil, fuel and electricity, hyper-inflation, continued violation of human rights as evidenced by the clampdown on freedom of assembly and association, labour rights, kidnappings and disappearances.”