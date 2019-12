MATEMADANDA CONFIRMED RIGGING : MDC

“Matemadanda’s comments vindicate our position that the last election was pilfered. Otherwise, why would he have said they performed dismally when they claim to have ‘won’ exactly the same seats in 2013. Remember, this is the same party that claimed victory in 2008 before (the late former President Robert) Mugabe went public several years later to state (the late) president Morgan Tsvangirai won the elections by 73% of the vote,” Tamborinyoka said.