MASIYIWA HIKES DOCS ALLOWANCES

“Following a positive response to the ZWL$100 million Training Fellowship for Junior and Senior Resident Medical Officers, Registers and Consultants employed at Public Healthcare Institutions in Zimbabwe announced by HLF on 27 November 2019, HLF is pleased to announce an upgrade,” said Mr Mubaira. “Consultants who were awarded the fellowship for the six-month duration, will get an increase of their non-negotiable monthly subsistence allowance from the original offer of ZWL$ 5 000 to ZWL$ 10 000 for the duration of the fellowship,” said Mr Mubaira.