MAN PLUNDERS BROTHER'S ESTATE





A 51-YEAR-OLD man appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fraud after he allegedly sold properties belonging to his late brother worth US$263 930 and converted the money to personal use.





Nelson Tawanda Marimo appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mushamba, who remanded him to January 27, 2020 on $2 000 bail.





The complainant is the Master of the High Court, represented by senior assistant Master Simon Madi.





Sometime in May 2014, Simon Marimo and Jane Marimo, died leaving behind two minor children, a house in Chitungwiza, a stand in Mt Pleasant and other assets.





The State alleges that in October 2014, Marimo was appointed executor of the deceased’s estate under High Court DR 1421 and 1422/14, respectively.





Allegations are that without the knowledge and the consent of the Master of High Court, Marimo sold the Mt Pleasant stand for US$45 000 and converted the money to own use.





The court heard that Marimo misrepresented to Madi that he intended to pay school fees for the children and also to develop a stand in Chitungwiza, which already had a fully-built house.





Furthermore, Marimo received pension, insurance and terminal benefits pertaining to his late brother amounting to US$218 930 from the Midlands State University and Glens Removals, which he also allegedly converted to personal use.





Upon discovering the said offence, Madi made a report to the police, leading to Marimo’s arrest.











