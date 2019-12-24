MAN ABDUCTS WOMAN, FONDLES HER BOOBS





A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly kidnapping a woman from the central business district after offering her transport and went on to caress her breasts without her permission.





Prince Sibanda (29) of Hillcrest suburb allegedly abducted a Ms Ngwenya (21) of Maphisa after he offered to drop her off at Fourwinds suburb where she wanted to catch a bus to Maphisa.





Sibanda was not asked to plead to kidnapping and indecent assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Jekoniah Ncube.





He was remanded on $1 000 bail to January 6. Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on Saturday last week at around 6AM, Ms Ngwenya was coming from Njube suburb with intentions of going to Maphisa when she decided to go to City Hall where she hoped to get taxis to ferry her to Fourwinds suburb where she normally gets cars to Maphisa.





Ms Ngwenya failed to get transport and decided to walk to Fourwinds. “When she had reached Gifford High School, she saw a white pickup van with two male occupants and they offered to take her to Fourwinds,” he said.

“She boarded the van, along the way, the accused person who was driving the car diverted the route to Famona alleging that he wanted to drop keys at his brother’s place. The other occupant also dropped off at the same place.”





Sibanda allegedly told Ms Ngwenya that he had been ordered by his brother to return to the city centre as there were goods that had to be taken to Maphisa.





The two allegedly proceeded to Mzilikazi suburb where they collected the goods and when they were back in town, Sibanda allegedly drove to Mac’s garage where he alleged that he wanted to refuel his car.





The two changed into another vehicle and drove to a house in Montrose suburb as Sibanda alleged that the van carrying the goods would follow behind.





“While at the house, the accused person borrowed the complainant’s simcard claiming that he wanted to contact the driver of the van and find out how far he was,” said the prosecutor.





“The complainant told the accused person that she wanted to go as it was getting late but he told her that the gate was locked and he did not have the keys.

“The complainant texted her boyfriend and told him she had been kidnapped.” While still in the house, Sibanda allegedly fondled Ms Ngwenya’s breasts and thighs without her permission.



