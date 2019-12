LIFE AFTER MODELLING

“I started modelling in 2002 and my first show was Miss Bulawayo. The same year I went for Miss Teen Queen, where I was crowned second princess. Thereafter, I went for Miss Summer Strides in 2003 and was crowned Miss Summer Strides. Thereafter, I participated in Miss Super Face and Miss Super Legs. I contested for Miss Malaika the same year and I was also crowned Miss Malaika Bulawayo but did not make it for the national crown but that was not the end of the road for me,” she said.