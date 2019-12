I WAS THERE WHEN TYCOON WAS SHOT DEAD

A LONG-TIME friend to South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, Bheki Ndlovu (44) who was recently slain in that country, yesterday recounted how the tycoon was shot dead by a lone gunman in his presence in what he suspects was a targeted killing.

Ndlovu (44) was killed on December 14 and is expected to be buried at his rural home in Tsholotsho today.

Mr Allan Chigome who is also in the cross-border transportation sector, said he was with Ndlovu during the last minutes of his life.