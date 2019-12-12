I AM RESUSCITATING THE ECONOMY, SAYS ED





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said the country is on the right path towards economic revival while calling on Zanu-PF members to remain vigilant and shun machinations of perennial detractors with brute political ambition.





Addressing the 112th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the Zanu-PF headquarters here ahead of the official opening of the party’s 18th National People’s Conference at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East today, President Mnangagwa said members must not be enticed by self-seeking individuals.





“I exhort you to exercise uttermost vigilance in the face of the shenanigans of our perennial detractors. Let us not allow ourselves to be enticed away from ideals of our great party by self-seeking individuals with brute political ambition. The course we have taken as a party and Government to resuscitate and reform our economy is the correct one, never be swayed from it,” said President Mnangagwa.





He said efforts were being made to correct past wrong decisions with regards to the economy.





“Populist policies and initiatives for short term benefits have dire long-term complications. Let us permanently put our country back on the rails towards recovery, growth and attainment of Vision 2030. I am confident that together in unity, we will carry the revolution forward progressively and democratically. Forward ever, backward never,” said the President.





President Mnangagwa praised the party leadership for working to ensure that Zanu-PF won the majority of by-elections conducted during the course of the year.





“We meet against the background of a very eventful year which saw the Party reassert its dominance on the political landscape. Our victories in the various by-elections are reflective that we remain the people’s party and the party of choice. I congratulate the party leadership at every level for the success we continue to enjoy,” he said.





President Mnangagwa called on the party leadership to pay attention to the challenges and aspirations of the people.





“From the days of the liberation struggle the people were the water and us the fish. Let us draw from that personality of our party and care for the people accordingly.





“I have said that we are a listening party and servants of the people. Hence, as the year comes to an end, let us all re-commit to serving the people and fulfilling our responsibilities diligently without reservation, always concentrating on areas that promote their standard of living.





“Let us be the leaders of integrity, who hold fast to the beliefs and ideology of our party while shunning corruption, greed, pride and arrogance.”





The President paid tribute to members for their resilience and commitment to the party encouraging discipline, unity and love while shunning unruliness, divisive elements, the corrupt and those who put the party’s name into disrepute.





“Let the engagements with our membership be about economics and productivity, it is only through higher productivity across all sectors that we will achieve sustainable economic development,” he said.





President Mnangagwa said Bulawayo and Harare had led in the re-establishment of District Coordinating Committees while other provinces would follow after the conference.





The Central Committee received recommendations on the establishment of a League of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, establishment of a Council of Elders for the Party, among other Constitutional amendments.





“We also meet today against the ever growing need to support initiatives that change the status and plight of our people in every sphere of life.





|It is therefore imperative that as we engage, we are alive to the need for an all-inclusive approach to national development as this will result in a stronger and empowered society which will in turn lead to a more prosperous nation.





“There can be no substitute for unity of purpose, hard honest work and discipline. Our policies with regards to, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure development and energy must be understood by our people. Our vision to modernise social services such as education, health, housing infrastructure and empower, the women, youths, war veterans, people living with disabilities as well as small and medium enterprises must be made clear to them,” said President Mnangagwa.





“All our people should be mobilised to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that arise from all Government programmes. Let the engagements with our membership be about economics and productivity across all sectors that we will achieve sustainable economic development.”





All is set for the official opening of the conference today after the Central Committee yesterday received reports on its final preparations.





“As in the practice, we will be receiving the final reports on the state of preparedness for the Conference during the course of this Session. Furthermore, the meeting will consider our Report, as the Central Committee, to the National People’s Conference as well as the Agenda and Programme of Conference,” said President Mnangagwa in yesterday’s address.





He said the theme of this year’s conference, “Mechanise. Modernise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030,” is a clarion call to the party membership and the nation at large, to gear up and accelerate all efforts towards higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and the eradication of poverty.



