HORNY TOKOLOSHE CHASED AWAY





SHE’S been tormented by a horny tokoloshe for many years, but the evil creature has finally been chased away.





And the married Abigail Monyethabeng (59) from Soweto gives credit to Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng for bringing her relief.





“Almost every night it came to the window and when I fell asleep it had sex with me and left me wet,” she told Daily Sun.





Abigail, who has been married to her husband for over 30 years, said the trouble first began in the early 90s when she wanted to have a second child.





“I couldn’t conceive but doctors said they couldn’t find anything wrong. We tried for six years but things got worse as years went by.





“I fought with my husband about anything. We hardly spoke to each other and when we bought groceries some of it would disappear and frozen meat would suddenly rot.





“Something would come in my dreams and have sex with me. Gradually it became worse. It waited till I fell asleep. I never saw its face but felt it.”





She said when she tried to have sex with her husband she was never satisfied.





“It haunted me that I couldn’t satisfy my husband and it made me feel less of a woman,” she said.





Abigail said she decided to visit Mboro’s Incredible Happenings church and since September her sex life had improved.





Her husband Lucas (63) said: “She complained about a strange thing having sex with her while I slept beside her.





“Meanwhile, I was getting stabbed with needles in my dreams. I tried to assure her that I was okay with our sex life but she was not convinced.”



