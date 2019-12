HE WAS USING ONLY 20HA : SHIRI ON WAR VET'S FARM

“In the case of Col Ngwenya (Rtd), he is a beneficiary of the land reform programme and was allocated Southwell Farm, measuring 656,79ha in Concession, Mashonaland Central Province. The whole farm is almost arable, but only a maximum of about 80ha out of the 656,79ha was being utilised for cropping. Over and above that, there is a herd of about 90 cattle. Of the said 80ha farming operations, 60ha were being used by a farmer who had entered into some form of gentlemen’s agreement with Rtd Col Ngwenya.