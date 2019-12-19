GUNNED ZIM BUSINESSMAN IN SA : WIFE QUESTIONED





A Zimbabwean businessman was gunned down at a Hillbrow, Johannesburg, petrol station in what his family believes was a hit.





Bheki Ndlovu, who transported people and goods between SA and Zimbabwe, was shot twice in the head by an unknown gunman on Saturday afternoon at the BP Garage on the intersection of Kotze and Klein streets.





The trigger-man reportedly casually walked to his car after the shooting and drove off.





Ndlovu, who is from Zimbabwe, was approached by the gunman while he was seated in his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which was full of passengers, while waiting for his petrol tank to be filled up.





Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police have not made any arrest in connection with Ndlovu's murder.





His wife, who cannot be named, was taken in for questioning this week but has since been released. However, Peters would not confirm this.





"Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station," she said.





One of Ndlovu's friends who was present during the shooting told Sowetan the murder was a hit because the gunman did not take anything from the deceased.





"I thought he wanted to ask Bheki something when he approached the vehicle. He just called Bheki by his name and shot him once in the head as soon as he had his attention. He shot him again while Bheki was lying on the ground, then walked off like nothing happened," said the friend who asked not to be named for safety concerns.





"Early this year, Bheki found out his wife was having an affair. He then filed for divorce. Things became very sour between the couple," he said.





Ndlovu's brother Mandla said the family was hurt. "Bheki was a quiet guy who did not like starting trouble. He was very generous and kind and wouldn't allow his family to suffer. So it's a shock to us that he was killed in such a ruthless manner," Mandla said.





However, Mandla refused to speculate about his brother's murder but said the killers would be found in the end.





"These are private matters and I cannot speak about them in public. But I am confident that the people who did this will be found."



