GRIEVING FAMILIES SLAM KOMBI OPERATOR





The families of victims of a fatal omnibus accident which occurred recently at Morgenster are bitter that the owner of the vehicle showed no compassion to them in their time of grief, and has made no effort to commiserate with them, let alone provide some form of compensation.





The omnibus crushed after failing to negotiate a curve just after Morgenster Mission Hospital on Its way from Renco Mine to Masvingo city.





It overturned and killed three people on the spot while the other two were pronounced dead upon admission at Morgenster Hospital. A total of 12 other passengers were injured.

Relatives of Esther Mhere, who is one of the deceased victims, said the owner of the vehicle, Samuel Mushayi, did not bother to assist them meet burial expenses.





The deceased’s son, Godfree Mhere said they were shocked by the kombi owner’s behaviour who he accused of taking their patience for granted.





“He called us and said we had to meet at Pick n Pay Masvingo but we waited for him for several hours as he kept on saying he was coming. We then got tired of waiting and went to Moonlight funeral parlour where he against promised to meet us but failed to show up,” said Mhere.





The deceased’s brother Jestinos Mahachi said they were still pained that two weeks had

gone by without hearing anything from Mushayi.





He said they will were not letting him get away with it since the whole family was failing to come to terms with what happened.





“We know accidents do happen and they are not planned but the owner should show a little respect to the affected people. He even promised to meet us and we delayed the taking our relative’s body from the parlour only to be disappointed.





“If he was that busy, he could have sent a messenger just to show that he was sorry. We even told him that we were not after his money,” said Mahachi.





When contacted for comment, Mushayi said some of the family had been hostile to him and had refused to accept his help.





“Since they had a funeral policy I could not buy a coffin for them. I then asked what I could do to help but they asked me to wait for someone to decide and when they made up their minds, I had gone to Zaka for burial of other two victims from the same family.





“I then offered some money and requested for their EcoCash number as I did to the other families but they refused. They were so bitter and the police had warned that I had to be careful to avoid another tragedy,” said Mushayi.



