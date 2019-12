ELECTRICITY SUPPLY TO IMPROVE : ZESA

Zesa Holdings says it will take advantage of the annual shut down by the manufacturing sector to provide electricity to most domestic users countrywide today.

This was said by Zesa acting CEO Engineer Patrick Chivaura in an interview with The Herald yesterday.

“Industry is going for holiday and we are trying to get the electricity they usually use and put it in the homes and farms for irrigation.

“The shut down by industry may not result in all areas having electricity, but we should have a reasonable amount of electricity,” he said.

The announcement by the power utility comes as good news to consumers.