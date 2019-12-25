ELECTRICITY SUPPLY TO IMPROVE : ZESA





Zesa Holdings says it will take advantage of the annual shut down by the manufacturing sector to provide electricity to most domestic users countrywide today.





This was said by Zesa acting CEO Engineer Patrick Chivaura in an interview with The Herald yesterday.





“Industry is going for holiday and we are trying to get the electricity they usually use and put it in the homes and farms for irrigation.





“The shut down by industry may not result in all areas having electricity, but we should have a reasonable amount of electricity,” he said. The announcement by the power utility comes as good news to consumers.





Zimbabwe is grappling acute electricity shortages caused by low water levels in Kariba Dam and depressed generation at thermal plants due to lack of regular service.





Imports, especially from South Africa, have been affected because of flooding of coal mines following heavy rains that hit most parts of that country resulting in low generation capacity.





Mrs Portia Rwafa of Kuwadzana 5, Harare, told The Herald yesterday that it was important for Zesa to provide power all day today.





“We are hoping that Zesa gives us electricity all day today because we want to do our cooking without disturbances.





“In addition, we are expecting visitors, some from outside the country, so it would be inappropriate for us to have load-shedding on Christmas Day,” she said.





Mr Kudzaishe Sibanda of Mabvuku shared a similar view.





“I admit that Zesa has challenges, some of their own making and others that are natural such as low water levels, but I am pleading with them to give us electricity all of tomorrow (today),” said Mr Sibanda.



