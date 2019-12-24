ED'S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday called on Zimbabweans to embrace each other in love and unity as they celebrate Christmas Day today while committing that his Government will continue working hard to reform the country towards economic prosperity.





In his Christmas message, the President said his Government remains guided by the values of love, care, peace and unity as it champions the aspirations of the people.





“Fellow Zimbabweans, during this time when we celebrate the life of Jesus Christ, let us internalise the values he left for us. The values of loving our neighbours, of protecting and caring for the poor, and of peace and unity,” said President Mnangagwa.





“Since the beginning of the new dispensation, we have worked hard daily, guided by these values. Indeed, at all times we must be guided by Holy Scripture, by a desire and determination for justice, peace and prosperity for all.





“This Christmas, let us look forward not backward; inwards not outwards. Let us focus on how best we can look after our families, our communities and our nation. How we can make Zimbabwe a better place for all.”





President Mnangagwa said he was alive to the challenges faced by Zimbabweans and reiterated that his Government was making long term reforms for the benefit of the present and future generations.





“I know that many of you still suffer. I am not blind to your situation, nor am I deaf to your cries. I commit to you that we will continue to reform with an eye on the long term; for we must not reform only for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children,” said President Mnangagwa.





“We are undertaking deep, broad, and meaningful reforms.”





The President said his Government had put the economic fundamentals in place, have a balanced budget while they continue to engage the world.





“We are continuing to open up the political and media spaces. We are clamping down on corruption. And we are building a new Zimbabwe where the people come first.





“Whilst we have much more work to do, my promise to you is that we will continue to work with modesty and humility, guided by our faith and scripture, day and night, to build a better future for all,” said President Mnangagwa.



