ED IS THE MAN, SAYS MTEKI AS HE REJOINS ZANU PF





Bryn Taurai Mteki, an Independent candidate in the 2018 presidential elections, is rejoining Zanu-PF as he says the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa has reformed as compared to the previous government.





He was one of the leaders in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). Cde Mteki said he had left the ruling party after being frustrated by the old dispensation.

He made a name for himself at the turn of the millennium when he became a permanent feature on local television through his songs in support of land reform. At his peak, he was a sculptor, a musician and politician all rolled into one.





His duet with the now late Zanu-PF political commissar Cde Elliot Manyika on the song “Nora”, catapulted him to prominence. Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Cde Mteki said he was ready to work for the party.





“I would like to make this official announcement, that it has dawned on me and it has come to mind that I should come back home and rejoin the party with our liberation struggle history.

“This is where we belong, yes we exercise our democratic right to participate in the Presidential elections, but people have spoken and there is only one winner who is President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. This is true leadership, he had opened his doors for everyone to move the country forward so I would like to officially announce that I have rejoined Zanu-PF to take the country forward,” said Cde Mteki.





Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda welcomed Cde Mteki back to the party.





“Zanu-PF is a big tent. Well it’s a day that is worth being a day. We are excited that Cde Mteki is back. The happiest man is former national political commissar Cde Eliot Manyika who was working hand in glove with him.

“For Zanu-PF this has always been the way. This is the beginning of the new season.





“We are happy to work with Cde Mteki to ensure we take the country forward. This is your home Cde Mteki feel at home. We welcome you back home,” said Cde Matemadanda.



