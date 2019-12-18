DRIVER FOUND DEAD IN TAXI





A taxi driver was yesterday morning found dead in his car in the CBD. Harare Province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed that Robson Mhondiwa, 32, was found dead around 5am in a suspected case of sudden death.





“The police found no visible marks on his body and we have declared the incident a sudden death case.





“We urge people to take rest when they are working and advise people to have medical check-ups when they are not feeling well.





“One Oliver Jasi alerted the police when he found Mhondiwa dead in his car and we now await for post mortem results at Parirenyatwa hospital where he was taken while investigations are underway,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





Shepherd Nherudzi, brother to the deceased who was at the scene, said the deceased Mhondiwa had a pneumonia condition.





“He is the first born in our family and I’m not sure what just happened to him but it could be pneumonia, a condition he was suffering from and complained of.





“Police called me early in the morning from my home in Waterfalls and my brother was staying in Epworth with his wife,” said Nherudzi.





Anna Makape who was at the scene said the wife of the deceased had brought food for her husband.





“Tangosvika pakazara vanhu kubva ndaona mukadzi wacho abatwa nemumwe murume ma shoulders vachinyaradzwa.



