COP NABBED OVER R40 000 BRIBE





A POLICE officer based in Beitbridge was last week arrested after trying to extort R40 000 from a Zimbabwean man who wanted his assistance in getting his sleek vehicle into the country.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Constable Obvious Senior Moyo, saying he was in police custody assisting with investigations.





“I can confirm the arrest of a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police over an issue to do with a Zimbabwean man based in South Africa who was trying to smuggle a vehicle he had bought in that country. The vehicle is a Mercedes Benz and the owner of the vehicle had tried many avenues and approached a lot of people in his quest to smuggle it. He eventually engaged the police officer, who reportedly demanded R40 000,” said Asst Comm Nyathi stating that the policeman was arrested following a tip-off.





He said police were still looking for other suspects that were involved in the matter, saying there were syndicates that were operating at border posts and smuggling cars into the country.





“We are still making efforts to find the other suspects, as we believe that this is a syndicate,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He went on to state that police do not condone any form of corruption from any Zimbabwean citizen.





“Members of the public that try to evade the system will face the full wrath of the law. Therefore, we urge members to desist from taking part in any form of illegal activity,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





In a separate incident police intercepted four vehicles with an assortment of smuggled goods that included groceries, building material and household appliances from South Africa at Beitbridge Border Post last week.





The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) also launched a blitz at the country’s busiest port of entry that netted 10 Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers who were part of a smuggling racket that was engaged in illicit activities.



