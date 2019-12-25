CHINESE DELEGATION HEAD TO ED'S FARM





A CHINESE delegation will today visit President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm to assess irrigation systems as a follow up to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s recent visit to the country.





The delegation, comprising officials from China Lesso, will visit the President’s farm as part of its tour of the Midlands Province.





China Lesso has over 30 years experience in production, research and development in the pipeline field, becoming one of the earliest enterprises which can supply pipe and fittings products from China.





The company has more than 3 500 sets of pipelines with annual design capacity of over 2,5 million tonnes.





These products are widely used in water supply, drainage, electricity and telecommunication, gas, home decoration, floor-heating, fire protection and agriculture.





Midlands Provincial Irrigations Engineer, Shingirai Zano said China Lesso will tour all the provinces in the country and identify areas of possible partnership and improvement.





Eng Zano said China Lesso also seeks to provide solar-powered irrigation equipment.





“A Chinese delegation is coming to Midlands and will tomorrow (today) visit President Mnangagwa’s Sherwood Farm in Kwekwe. They would also go to DCK farm. First Lady Amai Mnangagwa went to China recently and the coming of this delegation is a follow up visit,” he said.



