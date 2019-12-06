CAPS UNITED STAR NAMED SOCCER STAR OF THE YEAR

CAPS United midfielder Joel Ngodzo has won the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year.
He shrugged close challenge from Triangle’s Ralph Kawondera and Prince Dube of Highlanders who came second and third runners-up respectively.
The coach of the year accolade went to Chicken Inn’s Joey Antipas while Brighton Chimene won the Referee of the year gong.
Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was voted the goalkeeper of the year while his teammate Andrew Mbeba won the Most Promising Player crown. Herald
