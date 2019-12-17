skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
BUSINESSMAN EATS CHIPS AT MINISTERS PRESENTATION, COLLAPSES AND DIES MINUTES LATER
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHRISTMAS IN JAIL FOR MARRY CHIWENGA
Marry Chiwenga has been remanded in custody to December 30 2019 for routine remand. The Harare regional court advised her to apply for...
BUS DRIVER COLLAPSES, DIES AT THE WHEEL
A Hash Tag bus driver is believed to have collapsed and died while he was behind the wheel on his way to Mutare over the weekend just afte...
MURDER CHARGE FOR MARRY CHIWENGA
MY ENCOUNTER WITH A HOOKER'S PYTHON IN A LODGE
THE man who exposed the six-metre -long python, which was being kept by a sex worker at a lodge in Mutare, has come out in the open and ga...
MARRY CHIWENGA : THE FULL CHARGE SHEET
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment