BUS DRIVER COLLAPSES, DIES AT THE WHEEL





A Hash Tag bus driver is believed to have collapsed and died while he was behind the wheel on his way to Mutare over the weekend just after Ruwa.





On the fateful day, the deceased Amos Mapfumo is said to have departed Mutare in the morning to return back the same day and he was not showing any signs of sickness.





An alert passenger who was close to the driver noticed the situation and took over the steering wheel and managed to control the bus.





Harare Province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the incident urging transport employers to have regular health checkups for their workers.





“Transport employers should make sure that before employing someone there is need for a health background check so that such incidents can be avoided.

“Health checkups are a very important aspect when it comes to drivers as any health deterioration can lead to accidents,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





Wilfred Chibage of Bolt Cutter buses who spoke on behalf of Mutsinze who owns Hash Tag said the driver had been well all along and had worked for Hash Tag for the past three years.