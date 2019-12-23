BRISK BUSINESS ON UNITY DAY





Although yesterday was a public holiday since Unity Day fell on a Sunday this year, with only two days remaining before Christmas many were both working and shopping.





At Mbare Musika shoppers swarmed market stalls to buy fresh farm produce for Christmas.





Travellers flocked to Mbare Musika bus terminus to catch buses to their rural areas and urban destinations. Buses leaving the terminus were laden with huge piles of luggage ranging from groceries, farming implements, inputs and building materials.





Leading supermarkets such as Spar, OK, Pick n Pay, Choppies and Food World were all open with customers grabbing basic commodities including rice, sugar, soap and mealie meal.





Some parents were busy buying stationery, uniforms and shoes in preparation for the new school year. School uniform and shoe suppliers among them Bata were open.





Vendors also lined the streets particularly Leopold Takawira offering cheaper school uniforms and stationery.





ZUPCO buses and commuter omnibuses were operating as usual moving commuters to and from the city centre and suburban shopping malls.





Clothing boutiques were also open as customers went on to buy last minute Christmas gifts and clothes in an effort not to disappoint their loved ones especially the children.



