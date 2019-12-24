BOUNCER NABBED SELING FAKE SJAVA SHOW TICKETS





A bouncer from Harare was on Sunday night arrested after he was caught selling fake tickets for the Sjava concert outside the show’s venue, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).





“I can confirm that police have arrested Talent Chinyoka of Kuwadzana 3. He was found in the possession of a box of tags. He wasn’t part of the organisers and was pocketing the money,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango.





According to a close source, Chinyoka was caught with the tags at around 5AM when the South African musician, Sjava had left the stage.





“These guys were four initially and one of them was carrying a bag. Inside the BAC carpark at around 5AM, he (Chinyoka) was stopped by police who wanted to conduct a search because he looked as if he had stolen the bag.





“He refused and started running away and police let loose one of their dogs and it caught him. When they opened the bag, they found tags in all colours that were used at the show,” said the source.





Event organisers declined to comment. The source added that the fake tickets which were likely sold at a cheaper price saw many unwanted people entering the VIP area.





“There were suspicious-looking individuals who were entering the VIP area. On observation, one could see that these people wouldn’t be able to afford a VIP tag, but they were entering the VIP section.





“There were people who had the yellow tags (VIP) and weren’t drinking any alcohol, signs that they weren’t deserving to be there. A friend of mine’s phone was stolen also there,” said the source.





To enter the VIP area, one had to pay R300. Sale of fake tickets by bouncers has been happening for some time now.



