35 LEOPARD ROCK INVADERS FLEE





SOME 35 illegal settlers are on the run after uprooting a fence and allegedly stealing poles at Vumba’s iconic Leopard Rock Hotel.





The squatters had reportedly occupied Greendale Farm in Vumba, owned by Leopard Rock Hotel.





Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa on Saturday said the illegal settlers do not reside at the farm permanently, but occupy the space only during the farming season.





“Thirty-five illegal settlers occupying the Leopard Hotel are on our wanted list for uprooting a fence at Leopard Rock Hotel and stealing some poles,” he said.





Kakohwa said there was an eviction order against the settlers, adding police were available to assist the sheriff in removing the occupiers.





He urged the Leopard Rock management to seek assistance of the sherriff and police after 10 of its workers were arrested for slashing maize and burning the settlers’ makeshift houses.





“On December 9 at around 7am, 18 Leopard Rock workers approached a section of the farm (Greendale) and slashed maize and burnt some makeshift houses of the illegal settlers,” Kakohwa said





“The illegal settlers made a police report and 10 workers were arrested and eight of them are still at large. The 10 arrested appeared in court for malicious damage to property and they will come to court by way of summons.





“It is our position as police that there are no fresh police invasions at Greendale Farm owned by Leopard Rock Hotel.”

Leopard Rock recently threatened to temporarily close due to disruptions of their operations by invaders.



