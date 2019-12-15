179 CHILDREN INTERCEPTED AT BEITBRIDGE





Zimbabwean and South African immigration officials have intensified the fight against child smuggling along the border after eight people were arrested for trying to sneak 179 children into South Africa between December 1 and yesterday.





An additional 1 944 people were arrested for other issues mainly related to border jumping, failure to get passports stamped and using stolen documents.





Assistant Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube, said of the eight, Senzo Ncube (South African), Shepherd Moyo, Thandolwenkosi Mlilo, Shelton Moyo, Ndumiso Ncube and Mlungisi Tshuma were fined between $1 000 and $2 000, while Tichaenda Chinhema and James Mudingi’s cases were pending at the courts.





The Herald understands that most of the intercepted children were from Bulawayo, Harare and Chiredzi and their destination in South Africa was mainly Johannesburg and Cape Town.



