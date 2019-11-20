WOMAN FINED OVER PROSTITUTE INSULT





A Harare woman was yesterday ordered to pay a fine of $250 after she was found guilty of sending abusive messages to her ex-husband’s wife.





Laiza Musakara (43) appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore facing charges of sending offensive messages via mobile phone to Sibusisiwe Dube (48)





In her ruling, Ms Magomore said the court took into consideration that Musakara was a first offender who pleaded guilty to the offence of sending offensive or false telephone messages. “The court does not support Musakara’s behaviour of using abusive messages via the cellphone, which the national law of sending and receiving messages does not support at all,” she said.





“However, the court takes into consideration that the matter is not criminal in nature, hence suitable to be given a light sentence.”





Prosecutor Mr Allan Mandishona alleged that on August 14 2019, Dube was in Mberengwa when Musakara send text messages insulting her, saying she was a witch doctor, as well as a prostitute.



