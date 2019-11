WE NEVER PAID SAKUNDA $3 BILLION : GOVT

He added that Government was still to fulfil its commitment to pay contractors their foreign currency obligations, with Sakunda owed US$150 million. “So all these suppliers — whether it’s FSG, whether it’s Sakunda, whether its Valley Seeds — because there are different contractors and there is no single contractors in all these, they then have to import and we had promised as Government from 2016 that we would provide foreign currency, but we never provided enough foreign currency.”