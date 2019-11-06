WE ARE TARGETING 5 MILLION SUPPORTERS : MATEMADANDA





Recently elected members of Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) in Harare should start working towards ensuring that the party has a membership of 5 million supporters by 2023.





Speaking at the graduation of DCCs who went through a symposium at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, in Harare today, the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said the party has a mobilisation strategy which the DCCs should work towards achieving.





“We have a mobilisation strategy as a party for mobilisation of 5 million member supporters by 2023 so do not bring excuses but work towards making sure that the target is reached.





“We are now sending you to go and mobilise masses and ensure that people are well aware of the party’s ideas, we are now sending you to mobilise those people that were traditionally perceived to be people we cannot work with.

“Mobilisation for the party should start earnestly,” said Cde Matemadanda. Cde Matemadanda urged the DCC members to effectively fight corruption in order to consolidate the party’s vibrancy.



