VILLAGER BREAKS INTO CHURCH TOILET, JAILED





A VILLAGER who broke into a church toilet and stole a bundle of wire has been sentenced to seven months in prison.





Ganizani Sibanda (52) of Chidobe just outside the resort town broke into Twelve Apostolic Church premises and stole 150 metres of barbed wire that was kept in a toilet.





Church members tracked Sibanda’s footprints after discovering that the toilet door had been damaged last month leading to his arrest.





Sibanda pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before the Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.





He told the court that he stole the barbed wire because he wanted to fence his homestead and thought that the bundle was being wasted as it was kept in a toilet without being used.





The magistrate slapped Sibanda with seven months in prison and suspended two months for five years on condition of good behaviour. Sibanda will serve an effective five months in prison.

He was also fined $20 for contempt of court after he failed to appear in court last week. Sibanda told the court that he could not travel to court because his wife was not around to remain with the kids.





For the State, Ms Sithabile Daka-Mungombe said Sibanda broke into Twelve Apostolic Church on October 26.





“On 26 October at night Sibanda broke into Twelve Apostolic Church’s toilet. He broke the lock to gain entry.





“He then stole 150 metres of barbed wire. On the next day Mr Ivan Vundla who stays at the church premises saw the footsteps and alerted other church members,” said Ms Daka.





The church members followed the footprints leading them to Sibanda’s homestead.



