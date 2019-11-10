VIDEO : WOMAN SPARKS COMMOTION

This woman pulled a curious crowd North Carolina Central University this weekend when she attended with an aged white man on a leash and made him do her will.
When she was done, she patted the man's head like one would a pet, then commanded him to get up.
The video was shared online and quickly went viral. The viral video was captioned: "She brought her sugar daddy to homecoming."
But the woman in the video replied to set the record straight. She revealed she's a dominatrix and the man is her sub who pays her good money for her to treat him as a subordinate for sexual pleasure.
this was good to meeee 🤣 #NCCUHOMECOMING #NCCU pic.twitter.com/VwJEerPFp0— arnisha renee’🥀 (@ArnishaDidThat_) November 10, 2019
