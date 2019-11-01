UNI STUDENT STEALS LAPTOP





A BINDURA University Science Education (BUSE) Computer Science student who is now in his final year has appeared in court for stealing a laptop from his former employer.





Tinotenda Mazhakata , 23, who was attached at the Minerals Marketing Cooperation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Harare magistrate Solomon Muchina charged with theft.





He was slapped with a six months wholly suspended sentence on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.





The State, led by Benjamin Chikerema, proved that on August 19 this year at around 11pm at No. 90 Mutare Road Msasa, Mazhakata took a Dell laptop at the MMCZ when he was instructed to surrender it to the ICT office.





The State went on to prove that Mazhakata was given the laptop by one of the staff members to hand it over to the ICT office but decided to keep it till the end of his industrial attachment.





Investigations were made and the CCTV also proved that it was Mazhakata who had took the laptop.





Mazhakata was then arrested and the Dell laptop that worth $4500 was recovered. H Metro















