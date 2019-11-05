UNDER FIRE MINISTER CONTRADICTS TOP OFFICIAL : WE ARE NOT RECRUITING





T HE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, has said her Ministry is not recruiting, contradicting a senior ministry official who said they were failing to get qualified people to recruit as ward development co-ordinators in Matabeleland North province.





The Ministry came under attack after the Chief Director in the Ministry, Retired Air Commodore Evan Dumba told legislators during the 2019 pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls last week that they advertised for the jobs in July and were failing to get qualified people from the province.





Said Rtd Air Commodore Dumba in his speech: “We are finding it difficult to employ ward development coordinators in Matabeleland North province after we advertised in July. It is a fact that we have staff at provincial and district level but we don’t have ward development coordinators because we cannot get them. We are not getting people for the position.”





However, Members of Parliament lambasted the ministry for failing to execute its mandate and being detached from reality.





In a statement yesterday, Minister Nyoni said there is a job freeze, hence her Ministry is not recruiting as claimed by the senior official.





She also said when the statements were made in Victoria Falls, she was out of the country on Government business. The Minister said her ministry is committed to fulfilling its mandate.





“The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development wishes to advice the public that there is currently a national recruitment freeze for the above posts.





“Treasury has not given concurrence to fill up the posts. The recruitment falls under the remit of the Public Service Commission (PSC) not the ministry. Until such concurrence has been given the posts remain frozen,” said Minister Nyoni.





She apologised for referencing Matabeleland North province as one of the provinces where the ministry failed to get qualified people to fill the posts.



