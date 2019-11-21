TWO DROWN IN SWIMMING CONTEST





A $200 swimming competition turned fatal after two competitors drowned in Musinje Dam in Juru Growth Point, Mashonaland East Province police has said.





Allegations are that Marshal Dhlamini (25) and Benjamin Dick (25) in the company of three of their colleagues from Musinje Farm had gone to the dam to take a bath before they decided to battle it out in a swimming race across the dam. The winner was supposed to walk away with $200.





Acting police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said Dhlamini and Dick drowned in the middle of the dam after they failed to cross due to exhaustion.





“Circumstances are that on November 12, around 1700 hours, Dhlamini and Dick in the company of three others went to Musinje Dam to take a bath.