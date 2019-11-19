THIEVING TWINS NABBED BY NRZ GUARDS





TWIN brothers from Bulawayo have appeared in court after they were allegedly caught stealing four wagon locking bars worth US$1 200 from the National Railways of Zimbabwe.





Clifford and Kilfford Sibanda (61) from Matshobana suburb allegedly sneaked into NRZ Mpopoma Marshalling Yard and tried to cut the bars using a hacksaw. The twins were allegedly caught by a security guard who is representing the company in the matter.





The duo pleaded not guilty to theft when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.





The magistrate remanded them out of custody on free bail to today for continuation of trial.





Clifford told the court that they were looking for firewood when the security guard approached them and accused them of stealing. In his testimony, the security guard said he heard sounds and went out to investigate.





“I was on patrol at Mpopoma railway yard with my workmate when I saw the identical thieves wearing grey overalls, busy cutting door locking bars from the train wagon. We chased them and managed to recover the property that they had stolen,” he said.





According to court papers, on September 15 this year at around 5PM, the brothers were at the Marshalling yard where they allegedly connived to steal the wagon locks before they were caught red handed.



