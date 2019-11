THE BLIND BEGGAR AND HIS FOUR WIVES

The blind man operates in Harare’s CBD, but hails from Siakobvu, Kariba. Ganuka, popularly known in his home area as Mudhara Kabotoro, has four wives. He, together with his four disabled wives and 20 children, leads a life that touches the hearts of those who get to interact with the family.In fact, the man and his family need urgent help, not from just ordinary people, but even from the powers that be.