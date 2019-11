STUDENTS DESIGN APP FOR CHURCH OFFERINGS

“It’s an application for a specific client or company which is just like any other applications on the android phone. When one opens the application for that particular client it takes them straight to that client’s page. There is a button that takes you to the next step where you get to select the category in which you want to make the payment for example the church app that we made has four categories: offering, tithe, building fund and others therefore you select the category that you want. It then takes you to the next step where you then enter the amount and password and then you are done,” said Mr Mudenda.