STUDENTS DESIGN APP FOR CHURCH OFFERINGS





TWO students from Bulawayo Polytechnic have designed a one-way digital application meant to make electronic transactions easier and quicker.





Mr Shelton Mudenda (27) and Mr Terrence Moyo (22) who are studying Telecommunications Engineering said the application, named Pay Code, has been tested in paying church offerings and proven to be effective.





Mr Mudenda said the application does not need Internet connection, but the user has to be connected to a mobile telephone network.





“This application is simple and faster than what is on the market already. We have put it to test at church when people are making offerings and it works pretty well. We can actually tailor make it for a specific client, for example we made the application for Bulawayo International Church of Christ.





“It’s an application for a specific client or company which is just like any other applications on the android phone. When one opens the application for that particular client it takes them straight to that client’s page. There is a button that takes you to the next step where you get to select the category in which you want to make the payment for example the church app that we made has four categories: offering, tithe, building fund and others therefore you select the category that you want. It then takes you to the next step where you then enter the amount and password and then you are done,” said Mr Mudenda.





He said the idea came after the two thought of coming up with a quicker way to do electronic payments as the methods on the market were resulting in delays.





“We then came up with an application that makes the process less demanding and a lot faster,” said Mudenda.





He added that they were yet to register the application and were willing to partner corporates to put their invention into practice.



