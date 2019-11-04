skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 4 November 2019
STUDENT DOCS REFUSE TO SIT FOR EXAMS
Monday, November 04, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DRAMA AS COP, TAXMAN STUCK DURING SEX AT LODGE
The border town of Beitbridge was yesterday gripped by the news of a well taxman and a married cop who allegedly got stuck during sex at a...
NINE PUPILS EXPELLED AS VIDEO GOES VIRAL
St THERESE High School has expelled nine students who were recorded in a video clip passionately kissing and caressing in pairs in the fou...
MAN INDECENTLY ASSAULTS WOMAN ON A BUS
The congestion in a Zupco bus could not stop a man’s sexual hormones from surging at the sight of a 32-year-old woman in front of him. ...
MINISTER IS A TIGER IN BED
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the "year of the pig", but in Mzansi, it's clearly the year of the tiger. Just ...
PROPHET PASSION UNMASKED
PROPHET Passion Java is a man mired deep in controversy; his life is a bewildering case of extreme ironies that make many people question wh...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment