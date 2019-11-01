SON KILLS FATHER OVER DELAYED BREAKFAST





A 42-YEAR-OLD man – suspected to be mentally challenged – allegedly murdered his father for failing to prepare his meal on time so that he could take his prescribed medication.





The accused, James Mandeya, of Yorkshire 7B, Headlands struck his father Collius James Mandeya (73) with a hockey stick several times on the head, leaving him bleeding profusely on the ground. Manicaland provincial spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringa Kakohwa confirmed the death of Mandeya.





“I confirm that the late Collius Mandeya was brutally assaulted on October 25, 2019 at his homestead and later died at Rusape General Hospital,” he said.





James Mandeya appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Gift Manyika on Saturday facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.





Mr Binoni Makuwire prosecuted.





Mr Makuwire told the court that the accused assaulted his father seven times on the head with a hockey stick, accusing him of failing to prepare food on time.





“The late Collius Mandeya had an argument with his first born son James, who wanted his breakfast so that he takes his medication, but was told to wait until the meal was ready.





“Out of rage, James picked up a stick and repeatedly smashed his father with it on the head until he was unable to move and ran away. Headman Kwanda, who was passing-by Mandeya’s homestead, heard him screaming for help and rushed to investigate. He arrived when Mandeya was motionless on the ground and called others villagers for help. They took him to the hospital,” said Mr Makuwire.



